Oggi in TV, serie A: Bologna-Samp a pranzo, chiude il big match Milan-Napoli
12.30 Bologna-Sampdoria (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Fiorentina-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Inter-Milan (Coppa Italia femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 Southampton-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Nimes-Montpellier (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.30 Leverkusen-Arminia B. (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
14.00 Celta-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Messina-Licata (Serie D) - SPORTITALIA
14.30 PSV-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - DAZN
15.00 Torino-Inter (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Parma-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Leicester-Sheffield U. (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Lipsia-Eintracht (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.15 Granada-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
16.45 PEC Zwolle-Ajax (Eredivisie) - DAZN
17.05 Monaco-Lilla (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Arsenal-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Cagliari-Juventus (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
18.00 Stoccarda-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Eibar-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
20.15 Manchester United-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Milan-Napoli (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
21.00 PSG-Nantes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Siviglia-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
