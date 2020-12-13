Oggi in TV, serie A: Cagliar-Inter a pranzo, chiude la giornata Milan-Parma
12.30 Cagliari-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Olbia-Renate (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY PRIMAFILA (canale 254 satellite)
12.30 Milan-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN) e SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 Southampton-Sheffield United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Nizza-Rennes (Liga) - DAZN
13.00 Dundee United-Rangers (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
14.00 Real Sociedad-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Sorrento-Lavello (Serie D) - SPORTITALIA
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT (
15.00 Bologna-Roma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Napoli-Sampdoria (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Atalanta-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.15 Crystal Palace-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Augsburg-Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
15.30 Manchester City-Arsenal (FA WSL) - DAZN
16.15 Betis-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Lille-Bordeaux (Ligue) - DAZN
17.30 Fulham-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Genoa-Juventus (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Leverkusen-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Elche-Granada (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
20.15 Leicester-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Milan-Parma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Barcellona-Levante (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 PSG-Lione (Ligue 1) - DAZN
