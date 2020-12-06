Oggi in TV, serie A: in campo Roma, Atalanta e Milan
12.30 Verona-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Verona-Empoli (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 West Bromwich Albion-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Lille-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN e DAZN1
13.00 Ross County-Rangers (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
14.00 Granada-Huesca (Liga) - DAZN
14.00 Foggia-Palermo (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
14.45 PSG-Paris FC (Division 1 Feminine) - DAZN
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
15.00 Roma-Sassuolo (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Parma-Benevento (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Udinese-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Reggiana-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN
15.15 Sheffield United-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Werder Brema-Stoccarda (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
15.30 Everton-Manchester City (FA WSL) - DAZN
16.15 Osasuna-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Reims-Nizza (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Tottenham-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Crotone-Napoli (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Schalke 04-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Villarreal-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
20.15 Liverpool-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Sampdoria-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Vicenza-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Metz-Lione (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Alaves-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
21.10 Columbus Crew-New England Revolution (MLS) - DAZN
