Oggi in TV, serie A: oggi il derby della Lanterna. Alle 20:45 Sampdoria-Genoa

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

12.30 Udinese-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
13.00 Aston Villa-Southampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 St. Etienne-Montpellier (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.00 Kilmarnock-Rangers (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
14.00 Betis-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Spezia-Juventus (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Torino-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Reggina-SPAL (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Newcastle-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Friburgo-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
16.00 Celta-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Monaco-Bordeaux (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Manchester United-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
18.00 Roma-Fiorentina (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Napoli-Sassuolo (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Hertha-Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
18.30 Granada-Levante (Liga) - DAZN
20.15 Tottenham-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Sampdoria-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Frosinone-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Lilla-Lione (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Valencia-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

