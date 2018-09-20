  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Altre Notizie

Oggi in TV, torna l'Europa League: in campo Milan e Lazio

20.09.2018 05:30 di Daniel Uccellieri   articolo letto 654 volte

18.55 Diretta Goal UEFA Europa League - SKY SPORT (canale 251)
18.55 Lazio-Apollon (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO (canale 252) e SKY SPORT (canale 252)
18.55 PAOK Salonicco-Chelsea (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253)
18.55 Marsiglia-Eintracht Francoforte (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254)
18.55 Villarreal-Rangers (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255)
21.00 Diretta Goal UEFA Europa League - SKY SPORT (canale 251)
21.00 Dudelange-Milan (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e TV8
21.00 Arsenal-Vorksla (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253)
21.00 Olympiacos-Betis (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254)
21.00 RB Lipsia-RB Salisburgo (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255)
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Europa

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

La Champions delle emozioni: ecco chi è "condannato" a vincere...

La Champions delle emozioni: ecco chi è "condannato" a vincere...

Primo piano

Un talento al giorno, Juan Miranda: terzino dal fisico esplosivo

Un talento al giorno, Juan Miranda: terzino dal fisico esplosivo Cresciuto nel Betis e consacratosi (a livello giovanile) nel Barcellona, il giovane difensore classe 2000 Juan Miranda può giocare come laterale di sinistra o come centrale del reparto a quattro. Già nazionale iberico Under 19, il mancino di Olivares si è distinto sia in Youth League...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy