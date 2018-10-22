Report-Juve: "La Juventus è stata a rischio infiltrazione Ndrangheta"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Sigrido Ranucci, presentatore di Report, ha tirato le somme sulla inchiesta. "La Juventus è stata severamente a rischio infiltrazione della Ndrangheta, ma non è successo perché ha anticorpi forti. Non è una cosa che succede solo ai bianconeri, ci sono infiltrazioni mafiose in tutto il calcio italiano, attraverso giocatori e calcioscommesse, con finanziamenti, con sponsorizzazioni, in vari modi".