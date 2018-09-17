  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Altre Notizie

Iachini: "Fiorentina con grandi potenzialità. La Samp può migliorare"

17.09.2018 23:40 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 853 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Beppe Iachini, allenatore, ha parlato ai microfoni di Radio Blu dell'inizio di campionato di Fiorentina e Sampdoria, che si sfideranno mercoledì nel recupero della prima giornata: "La Fiorentina sta trovando la sua identità nel percorso che ha previsto Pioli. È una squadra giovane e ha ottime potenzialità per il futuro: la società sta lavorando bene. Sono arrivati giocatori forti e con il tempo anche per i tifosi arriveranno soddisfazioni. Veretout? Conosce bene il calcio italiano, ha fisicità e un ottimo piede per girare palla e verticalizzare. Sono convinto che abbia le qualità per fare il regista. Tridente viola? Gli va lasciato il tempo di sbagliare, hanno sia Chiesa che Simeone e Pjaca un ottimo potenziale e con il lavoro cresceranno, ma non dimentichiamoci di Eysseric"

Sulla Sampdoria: "È il terzo anno di Giampaolo, sta cementificando uno zoccolo duro di squadra inserendo i nuovi senza pensieri: può ancora migliorare. E poi c’è Quagliarella, un grande campione che sa gestirsi con l’esperienza e sta riuscendo ad allungarsi la carriera. Partite ravvicinate? Si fa un po’ di fatica ad inizio stagione, adesso però si inizia ad entrare in condizione. La partita con la Sampdoria è più abbordabile per i viola, al San Paolo non meritavano di perdere. Conterà lo spirito e l'approccio alla gara, ma con Pioli in panchina non ci sono mai stati questo tipo di problemi".
