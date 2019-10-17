  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
In Argentina spunta un'altra figlia di Maradona: è la 23enne Magalì

17.10.2019 13:12 di Ivan Cardia  Twitter:    articolo letto 4003 volte
In Argentina spunta un'altra figlia di Maradona: è la 23enne Magalì

In Argentina spunta un'altra figlia di Diego Armando Maradona. Si tratta delle 23enne Magalì, che ha raccontato la sua storia, dicendo di aver scoperto pochi anni fa della possibilità che il Pibe de Oro fosse suo padre, e che il concepimento sarebbe avvenuto quando Maradona era tecnico del Racing de Avellaneda. Non una novità per l'argentino, tanto che, come racconta Il Mattino, vi sarebbe uno studio legale chiamato a valutare le richieste di paternità che arrivano prima di sottoporle all'attenzione di Maradona. Al di là delle effettive sue avventure amorose in giro per il mondo, di fatti, quello del Diez è un "marchio" che fa gola e sfrutta, ragion per cui molte richieste potrebbero non essere affatto autentiche. Al momento, oltre a Magalì, vi sono tre ragazzi cubani che per ammissione del legale di Maradona, Matias Morla, aspettando di vedere riconosciuto il loro status di figli di Diego. Fin qui, comunque, i figli riconosciuti di Maradona sono cinque.

