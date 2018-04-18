Inler: "Napoli, per lo scudetto non è finita. La piazza meriterebbe il titolo"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

L'ex centrocampista del Napoli, Gokhan Inler, parla a La Gazzetta dello Sport commentando il momento della squadra di Sarri: "Il Napoli di oggi gioca un calcio bellissimo e per lo scudetto non è finita: sei punti sono tanti, ma c’è ancora lo scontro diretto. La piazza meriterebbe il titolo. Cosa manca per colmare il gap con la Juventus? Le strutture. Il centro sportivo è migliorato ai tempi di Benitez, ma c’è ancora da fare. Stesso discorso per lo stadio, anche se il calore del pubblico diminuisce questo divario", alcune delle dichiarazioni del giocatore attualmente in forza al Basaksehir.