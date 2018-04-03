Italia femminile, Fusetti sostituisce l'infortunata Vitale

Il ct dell'Italia femminile Milena Bertolini dovrà fare a meno di Francesca Vitale per la doppia sfida con Moldavia e Belgio valide per la qualificazione alla Coppa del Mondo del 2019. Al suo posto è stata chiamata Laura Fusetti del Brescia.

#NAZIONALEFEMMINILE

Azzurre in ritiro in vista delle gare con Moldova e Belgio: out Vitale, convocata Fusettihttps://t.co/JAy45batMk pic.twitter.com/X0txGBImc0

— FIGC (@FIGC) 3 aprile 2018