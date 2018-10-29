Jacobelli su Tuttosport: "Arbitri, ora basta tartassare Mazzarri"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

"Arbitri, ora basta tartassare Mazzarri". E' il titolo del fondo di prima di Tuttosport a fima del direttore, Xavier Jacobelli. "Per capire quanto la misura sia colma nel rapporto fra Mazzarri e gli arbitri, non c'è bisogno di scomodare Agatha Christie. E' dai tempi in cui il tecnico del Toro allenava la Reggina e del mitico campionato dei calabresi, salvatisi pur partendo da -11, che gli arbitri tartassano Mazzarri spesso e volentieri".