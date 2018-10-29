Juve, da valutare Chiellini. Mandzukic e Khedira al rientro

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Tuttosport fa il punto sulle condizioni dei giocatori della Juventus. Allegri ha concesso due giorni di riposo per smaltire le scorie Champions: domani alla ripresa, da valutare le condizioni di Chiellini. Mandzukic e Khedira al rientro. Emre Can sta aspettando gli ultimi esami e poi dovrebbe essere operato a Francoforte per rimuovere il nodulo alla tiroide.