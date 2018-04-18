Juventus, Buffon si ritirerà da calciatore più fedele d'Europa

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

E' il calciatore più "fedele" in attività in tutta Europa: Gigi Buffon è alla Juventus da 17 anni, precisamente dall'estate del 2001, e come analizza il Cies è al primo posto nella speciale classifica davanti a Sergio Pellissier (16 anni e mezzo al Chievo) ed alla coppia Iniesta-Weidenfeller (16 stagioni con Barcellona e Borussia Dortmund). Il ritiro dal calcio gli varrà dunque l’ennesimo primato.