Serie A

Juventus, Sturaro: "Niente errori contro il Crotone"

18.04.2018 19:49 di Andrea Carlino   articolo letto 1022 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

A Sky Sport, prima della gara contro il Crotone, parla il centrocampista della Juventus, Stefano Sturaro: "Finché la matematica non ci dà la certezza del titolo, dobbiamo lottare fino all'ultimo. Ogni partita è a sé, stasera non dobbiamo commettere errori per raggiungere il nostro obiettivo".

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

I dolori del giovane Andrea Agnelli: se gli obiettivi futuri della Juventus valgono davvero questo danno d'immagine, per il club stesso, e per Gigi Buffon. Gravissima l'accusa di malafede a Collina

