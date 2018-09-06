Lazio, ancora out Berisha e Luiz Felipe. Lukaku vicino al rientro

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Ultime da Formello: Simone Inzaghi lavora con il gruppo a disposizione e prova ad alzare il ritmo, per migliorare la forma generale della rosa e ripresentarsi in condizioni migliori alla ripresa del campionato. Deve fare a meno dei soliti tre infortunati: Berisha e Luiz Felipe sono out per lesioni muscolari, Lukaku è il terzo sulla via del recupero (sta risolvendo la tendinopatia al ginocchio sinistro, per ora non è inserito nella lista per il campionato). Il belga dovrebbe prendere il posto di Basta quando darà garanzie dal punto di vista fisico.