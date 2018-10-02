Lippi: "Var non è ancora impiegata bene"

Ex ct, se c'è perché non usare tecnologia che evita errori?

(ANSA) - PISA, 02 OTT - "La Var c'è anche in Cina, è stato utilizzato ai mondiali. Non capisco perché non venga impiegato in Europa. Tuttavia il Var non è ancora utilizzato nella maniera giusta: se c'è uno strumento che ti permette di non commettere errori non vedo perché non usarlo". Lo ha detto l'ex ct della nazionale Marcello Lippi, stamani a Pisa visitando gli stand del festival internazionale della robotica di cui è testimonial. "Se deve valutare l'arbitro - ha aggiunto l'ex commissario tecnico - allora è inutile introdurre il Var. Domenica scorsa, senza fare riferimenti a squadre o partite, ho visto delle cose che per chi ha le immagini televisivi davanti è impossibile non vedere e non capisco perché non ha chiamato l'arbitro per invitarlo ad andare a vederle al Var".