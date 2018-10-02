  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Corsa Scudetto già chiusa dopo Juventus-Napoli?
  Si, la Juventus è troppo più forte delle altre
  No, il Napoli è ancora in corsa
  No, le milanesi e la Roma possono ancora rimontare

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Altre Notizie

Lippi: "Var non è ancora impiegata bene"

Ex ct, se c'è perché non usare tecnologia che evita errori?
02.10.2018 12:19 di Raimondo De Magistris  Twitter:    articolo letto 994 volte
Fonte: ANSA
foto ANSA
foto ANSA

(ANSA) - PISA, 02 OTT - "La Var c'è anche in Cina, è stato utilizzato ai mondiali. Non capisco perché non venga impiegato in Europa. Tuttavia il Var non è ancora utilizzato nella maniera giusta: se c'è uno strumento che ti permette di non commettere errori non vedo perché non usarlo". Lo ha detto l'ex ct della nazionale Marcello Lippi, stamani a Pisa visitando gli stand del festival internazionale della robotica di cui è testimonial. "Se deve valutare l'arbitro - ha aggiunto l'ex commissario tecnico - allora è inutile introdurre il Var. Domenica scorsa, senza fare riferimenti a squadre o partite, ho visto delle cose che per chi ha le immagini televisivi davanti è impossibile non vedere e non capisco perché non ha chiamato l'arbitro per invitarlo ad andare a vederle al Var".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie B

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: Agnelli, Marotta e altre (strane) sorprese. Inter: Spalletti ha un problema (finalmente). Milan: quante chiacchiere su Gattuso. E su Chiesa e Var...

Juve: Agnelli, Marotta e altre (strane) sorprese. Inter: Spalletti ha un problema (finalmente). Milan: quante chiacchiere su Gattuso. E su Chiesa e Var...

Primo piano

LIVE TMW - Alle 21 Roma-Viktoria Plzen: per sostituire Pastore 4 opzioni

LIVE TMW - Alle 21 Roma-Viktoria Plzen: per sostituire Pastore 4 opzioni Premere F5 per aggiornare la pagina 12.35 - DI FRANCESCO A ROMA TV SULLA SOSTITUZIONE DI PASTORE - Eusebio Di Francesco, allenatore della Roma, ai microfoni di 'Roma TV' sulla sostituzione dell'infortunato Pastore: "Noi giochiamo o con il 4-2-3-1 o con il 4-3-3, Pastore è un classico...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy