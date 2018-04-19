Mercado, Siviglia vuole Coppa del Re

Difensore in vista finale con Barça 'Messi? Non si può fermare'

Fonte: ANSA

foto ANSA

(ANSA) - ROMA, 19 APR - Il difensore del Siviglia Gabriel Mercado ha diverse opzioni per fermare Leo Messi nella finale della Coppa del Re che Barcellona e Siviglia disputeranno sabato al Wanda Metropolitano, lo stadio dell'Atletico Madrid. Il giocatore argentino degli andalusi, compagno della 'Pulce' in Nazionale, ha ammesso la difficoltà della sfida che si avvicina: "Se lo colpisco, non posso tornare in Argentina. Messi non si può fermare, bisogna provarci con ogni mezzo. Lui vuole sempre segnare e vincere", ha detto Mercado ad As. Sul numero 10 del Barcellona, il difensore del Siviglia aggiunge: "E' senza discussione il numero 1. Appare ovunque sul campo, segna e partecipa all'azione... Ci sarà da lavorare tanto in difesa, dobbiamo essere perfetti, ma sogniamo la Coppa e vogliamo conquistarla a ogni costo".