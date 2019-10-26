Milan, Rodriguez out per Roma: problema all'adduttore destro

Fonte: Antonio Vitiello

Nell'elenco dei convocati di Stefano Pioli per la difficile trasferta di Roma non figurano Ricardo Rodriguez e Giacomo Bonaventura. Per lo svizzero problema al muscolo lungo adduttore destro, verrà rivalutato durante la prossima settimana. Bonaventura, invece, prosegue il lavoro individuale sul campo