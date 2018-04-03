Milan: slitta termine aumento capitale

Motivi burocratici hanno portato club a spostare scadenza a 13/4

Fonte: ANSA

foto ANSA

(ANSA) - MILANO, 3 APR - Inizialmente previsto per domani, slitta al 13 aprile il termine entro il quale il proprietario del Milan, Li Yonghong, dovrà versare la prima tranche da 10 milioni di euro dell'aumento di capitale da 37,4 milioni, sollecitata nelle scorse settimane dall'ad del club, Marco Fassone, per le esigenze di ordinaria amministrazione. Lo si evince da un aggiornamento dell'informativa agli azionisti, pubblicato sul sito del club in cui la nuova scadenza viene legata a una motivazione burocratica: "A causa di un eccessivo prolungamento dei tempi di iscrizione dell'Offerta in Opzione da parte del competente Registro delle Imprese, detta Offerta in Opzione risulta iscritta a far data dal 29 marzo 2018". Quindi il termine è fissato 15 giorni a partire da quella data. Nel cda di mercoledì scorso, Li Yonghong ha confermato l'intenzione di portare a compimento l'aumento di capitale senza un ulteriore prestito da parte di Elliott.