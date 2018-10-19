Milito: "Il derby tra Inter e Milan è tra i più sentiti di tutto il mondo"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Diego Milito, Principe di casa Inter, ha parlato a Inter TV del derby dii domenica. "E' una gara speciale e chiaramente spero l'Inter lo possa vincere facendo una grande partita. E' uno dei derby più sentiti al mondo e per me è sempre stata una partita speciale. La tripletta mi resterà per sempre nel cuore". Poi, sul derby moderno. "Il calendario dell'Inter è durissimo, servirà pensare a una gara alla volta. Icardi? E' maturato, spero continui su questa strada".