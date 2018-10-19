Montervino: "Barella è da big, è il miglior giovane in Italia"

© foto di Dario Fico/TuttoSalernitana.com

Nel corso di Kiss Kiss Napoli, l'ex capitano del Napoli Ciccio Montervino ha parlato della sfida all'Udinese e di Barella: "Con l'Udinese esplose Lavezzi, io non giocai ma fu uno 0-5 pazzesco per la prima vittoria in A con ADL, il ritorno nel grande calcio. Barella? Forse è il miglior profilo per il centrocampo in Italia, con Pellegrini e Cristante probabilmente, ma lui s'è preso il posto. Ha quantità, ma anche ottima qualità, ha aggressività. E' un profilo da seguire, può starci in una big, è pronto, ma non sappiamo se diventerà un campione".​​​​​​​