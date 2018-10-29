Mura su Repubblica: "Il pareggio del San Paolo va bene alla Juve"

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Gianni Mura, firma de La Repubblica, racconta "il pareggio del San Paolo che va bene alla Juventus", nel suo fondo di oggi. "Bella partita quella di Napoli, con due squadre che vorrebbero solo vincere ma devono accontentarsi. La Roma va in gol al primo tentativo, il Napoli all'ultimo. Non è stato il Napoli di Parigi, se non nello spirito. Coraggioso, intraprendente, col solito Allan dovunque. La Roma ha scontato l’uscita di De Rossi, perché Cristante è più mobile ma ha meno idee. Si è difesa con ordine e un po’ di fortuna. Pareggio giusto e Juve che ride: le va tutto bene".