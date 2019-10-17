Napoli, Lozano a Castel Volturno: può rientrare in campo col Salisburgo

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

A Napoli si è temuto il peggio guardando le immagini televisive, ma è stato lo stesso Hirving Lozano a tranquillizzare tutti mostrandosi sorridente dopo l'infortunio nella partita giocata contro Panama con la sua nazionale. Dopo l’ennesima entrata dura, Lozano è rimasto a terra dolorante, in un primo momento s’è pensato che fosse interessata la caviglia ma il giocatore s’è rialzato e ha provato a restare in campo: ha dovuto arrendersi, però, dopo qualche minuto per il dolore lancinante che l’ha costretto a uscire dal campo in barella.

Oggi a Castel Volturno - Lozano rientrerà nel pomeriggio di oggi a Castel Volturno - sottolinea La Gazzetta dello Sport - dovrà verrà visitato dal medico sociale. L’attaccante, in ogni modo, non dovrebbe essere disponibile, sabato, per l’anticipo di campionato contro il Verona in programma al San Paolo. E’ molto più probabile che possa essere a disposizione per la gara di Champions League, a Salisburgo, mercoledì sera.