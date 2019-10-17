  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi volete come centravanti dell'Italia a Euro2020?
  Ciro Immobile
  Andrea Belotti
  Mario Balotelli

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Altre Notizie

Napoli, Lozano a Castel Volturno: può rientrare in campo col Salisburgo

17.10.2019 14:12 di Tommaso Bonan   articolo letto 767 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

A Napoli si è temuto il peggio guardando le immagini televisive, ma è stato lo stesso Hirving Lozano a tranquillizzare tutti mostrandosi sorridente dopo l'infortunio nella partita giocata contro Panama con la sua nazionale. Dopo l’ennesima entrata dura, Lozano è rimasto a terra dolorante, in un primo momento s’è pensato che fosse interessata la caviglia ma il giocatore s’è rialzato e ha provato a restare in campo: ha dovuto arrendersi, però, dopo qualche minuto per il dolore lancinante che l’ha costretto a uscire dal campo in barella.

Oggi a Castel Volturno - Lozano rientrerà nel pomeriggio di oggi a Castel Volturno - sottolinea La Gazzetta dello Sport - dovrà verrà visitato dal medico sociale. L’attaccante, in ogni modo, non dovrebbe essere disponibile, sabato, per l’anticipo di campionato contro il Verona in programma al San Paolo. E’ molto più probabile che possa essere a disposizione per la gara di Champions League, a Salisburgo, mercoledì sera.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Altre Notizie

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

I pensieri in casa Napoli, Milan più rosso che nero, l’Inter stringe i denti (fino a gennaio)

I pensieri in casa Napoli, Milan più rosso che nero, l’Inter stringe i denti (fino a gennaio)

Primo piano

TOP NEWS Ore 13 - Le ultime sul Milan. ADL: "Insigne si tranquillizzi"

TOP NEWS Ore 13 - Le ultime sul Milan. ADL: "Insigne si tranquillizzi" Le voci dei protagonisti, le esclusive di mercato e tanto altro su TMW: di seguito le notizie più importanti della mattina: TMW - Milan, a gennaio niente cessioni: tutti i big resteranno - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI! Messi: "CR7 e Ibrahimovic? Preferisco che siano gli altri a...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS  | VERSIONE MOBILE

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53