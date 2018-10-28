Napoli, pochi spettatori per la Roma: meno di 30 mila per il big match

Fonte: Tuttonapoli.net

Quarantamila lo scorso anno, cinquantaseimila lo scorso anno e meno di trentamila quest'anno. C'è una sorta di disaffezione verso il San Paolo, tant'è che per il big match contro la Roma ci sarà un impianto semivuoto. La vendita dei biglietti è andata avanti a rilento e, nonostante i mini-abbonamenti che comprendevano anche questa sfida tra le sei totali della campagna, la cornice di pubblico non sarà all'altezza delle aspettative di spettacolo in campo.