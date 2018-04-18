Napoli, possibili due cambi a centrocampo: Diawara e Zielinski scalpitano

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Maurizio Sarri pensa al turn over per la sfida di questa sera al San Paolo contro l'Udinese, anche pensando alla gara di domenica prossima all'Allianz Stadium contro la Juventus. Per questo, oltre a Milik, che dovrebbe prendere il posto di Mertens, e Chiriches, dentro al posto dello squalificato Koulibaly, potrebbe esserci spazio anche per Amadou Diawara, con Jorginho inizialmente in panchina. A centrocampo poi Zielinski è in vantaggio su Allan per completare il reparto insieme a Marek Hamsik.