Napoli, quasi 3mila inglesi: controlli serrati imposti dalla Questura

Napoli-Liverpool sarà una sfida interessante sul campo, ma da tenere sotto stretta osservazione anche sugli spalti ed all'esterno del San Paolo. Come riporta oggi Tuttosport, sono ben 2700 i tifosi reds che arriveranno all'ombra del Vesuvio per assistere al match di Champions League. Un numero importante che ha portato la Questura a scegliere controlli serrati per l'arrivo dei tifosi inglesi a Napoli.