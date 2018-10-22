Parma, lavoro personalizzato per Grassi. Terapie per Dimarco

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il Parma è tornato ad allenarsi oggi a Collecchio con una seduta pomeridiana. I calciatori scesi in campo ieri contro la Lazio hanno svolto un lavoro defaticante. Il resto del gruppo, invece, ha svolto agli ordini di Mister D’Aversa un riscaldamento tecnico seguito da esercizi sul possesso palla. La seduta è stata conclusa da una partita su porzione ridotta del campo. Jacopo Dezi e Gianni Munari hanno svolto una parte del lavoro con i compagni. Lavoro personalizzato per Alberto Grassi. Terapie per Federico Dimarco e Francisco Sierralta. Domani, martedì 23 ottobre, per i crociati è in programma una seduta d’allenamento pomeridiana a porte aperte che avrà inizio alle 15.00. Lo riporta il sito ufficiale del club emiliano.