Pelizzoli: "La Roma può prendere almeno un punto al Bernabeu"

19.09.2018 17:38 di Tommaso Bonan   articolo letto 276 volte
© foto di Federico Gaetano

Ivan Pelizzoli, ex portiere della Roma, ha rilasciato un’intervista ad AS in vista della gara di questa sera contro il Real Madrid. Eccone uno stralcio riportato da vocegiallorossa.it:

Con la Roma hai giocato sei volte contro il Real Madrid, quale duello ricordi di più?
"Quello che giocammo nel 2004 all'Olimpico a porte chiuse, una cosa rara. Un altro che mi è rimasto impresso è il 4-2 dello stesso anno: vincevamo 2-0, poi loro si sono svegliati...".

Hai giocato anche il Roma-Real Madrid che si disputò poche ore dopo i fatti dell’11 settembre.
"Sentimmo la notizia e non sapevamo cosa sarebbe accaduto. Fu inquietante. Avremmo preferito non giocare quella partita".

Quanto è cambiata la Roma in questi anni?
"Moltissimo, soprattutto quest’anno. Sono arrivati molti giocatori e Di Francesco sta provando a metterli ognuno al suo posto".

E il brutto inizio in campionato?
"Hanno cambiato molto e non ci sono più riferimenti come Alisson, Strootman e Nainggolan".

Ti aspetti una grande Roma al Bernabeu?
"Sì, penso che la Roma possa prendere almeno un punto. Vincere sarebbe troppo, ma giocando con personalità può accadere di tutto".
