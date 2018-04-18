Premier League, 5 citizens e Salah nella top 11 dell'anno

Team ideale votato dall'assocalciatori inglese

(ANSA-AP) - LONDRA, 18 APR - C'è gran parte del Manchester City e Momo Salah nella squadra ideale della Premier League 2017-2018. I citizens, campioni d'Inghilterra per la terza volta negli ultimi sette anni, hanno piazzato ben 5 giocatori nell'undici scelto dell'associazione calciatori britannica (Pfa): si tratta di Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Kyle Walker e Nicolas Otamendi. Ben rappresentato è anche il Tottenham, al momento quarto in classifica con Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen e Jan Vertonghen. Completano la squadra ideale, Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Davide De gea (Manchester United) e, ovviamente, Moahmed Salah (Liverpool), finio qui protagonista assoluto della stagione con 40 gol in 45 partite (30 su 32 nella sola Premier). Questa la squadra ideale votata dall'associazione calciatori inglese: De Gea; Walker, Vertonghen, Otamendi, Alonso; Silva, De Bruyne, Eriksen; Kane, Salah, Aguero.