Primavera, domani riparte il campionato con Inter-Cagliari

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Riprende domani la stagione del campionato Primavera: inizia proprio l'Inter campione in carica, sfidando il Cagliari ad Appiano, mentre il Milan va a far visita al Napoli. Roma-Sassuolo sarà la prima sfida di sabato, subito seguita da Juve-Sampdoria, Palermo-Torino e Udinese-Empoli. Il primo campionato spezzatino si concluderà lunedì, con ChievoVerona-Fiorentina, mentre Genoa-Atalanta, certamente uno dei big-match, si disputerà domenica alle 12. Tutte le gare saranno in diretta su Sportitalia: