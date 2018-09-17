Rambaudi: "Napoli con il 4-4-2 da pelle d'oca. Sarri era valore aggiunto"

Roberto Rambaudi, ex centrocampista di Lazio e Foggia, ha parlato ai microfoni di Canale 21 dell'avvio di stagione della squadra di Carlo Ancelotti: "Sarri era il valore aggiunto. Per me, nella noia della partita contro la Fiorentina, c’è stato solo un lampo di classe di Insigne. Poi mi viene la pelle d’oca a veder giocare il Napoli con il 4-4-2, questo sistema non valorizza le qualità individuali di tutti".