Ranucci: "Report-Juve? Dicono mi sia scavato la fossa da solo"

Fonte: TuttoJuve

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Sigfrido Ranucci, conduttore di Report, ha parlato ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss circa l'inchiesta - che andrà in onda questa sera - sulla Juventus. "Un collega di un giornale importante ha dichiarato che mi stavo scavando la fossa con le mie mani per quest’inchiesta, ad esempio. Con la Juventus c’è stato un dialogo istituzionale in questi giorni, devo dire con rammarico che il club ha deciso di tutelarsi con riservatezza un po’ perché le indagini per la morte di Bucci siano ancora in corso, un po’ perché non è lo stile nella Juventus dare risposte su questo tipo di temi. Dispiace che non ci sia stato confronto col club soprattutto per i telespettatori. Bucci aveva ricevuto grosse somme di denaro prima di morire, ancora non sono chiari i motivi del suo suicidio e noi cerchiamo di indagare su questo".