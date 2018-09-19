  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
RMC SPORT - Agroppi: "Roma, Di Francesco non ha le idee chiare"

19.09.2018 16:55
© foto di Federico De Luca

"La Roma in questo inizio di campionato ha fatto pena. Di Francesco non sembrerebbe avere le idee chiare, Pastore a sinistra non può giocare. Hanno sbagliato ad acquistare l'argentino, lo vogliono far giocare per poi rivenderlo". Non usa mezzi termini Aldo Agroppi, che dai microfoni di RMC Sport parla dei giallorossi e della partita di stasera contro il Real Madrid.

Al Bernabeu potrebbe esserci dal primo minuto il giovane Zaniolo e su di lui Agroppi dice: "E' nato giocatore, lo conosco bene e me ne sono accorto subito: sono curioso di vedere quanto sia cresciuto. Il suo esordio è simile a quello di Chiesa contro la Juventus".

Infine una battuta sulla Lazio, che domani invece esordirà in Europa League: "L'anno scorso non avrebbe dovuto far giocare De Vrij contro l'Inter, era troppo condizionato: il suo rigore ha compromesso la qualificazione in Champions League. Glielo ho detto anche per telefono a Simone Inzaghi".
EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

L'Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l'errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

