RMC SPORT - Beneforti: "Che Napoli! Inter, Borja Valero errore"

Claudio Beneforti, giornalista e opinionista, a RMC Sport Live Show è intervenuto per parlare della serata di Champions e delle italiane impegnate nel torneo.

Su Napoli e Inter

"Ancelotti è il più bravo. Napoli sfortunato sul gol del pari. Ha interpretato meglio la partita rispetto all’Inter. Fortunato? La fortuna te la crei. Ha attaccato con quattro, vuol dire che non ti accontenti e vuoi vincere. E vedi che poi l’occasione arriva. Il Napoli sta mandando un messaggio importante. Con le grandi stai vincendo e vuol dire che sei bravo. Inter, il fatto che non ci sia Messi ha fatto pensare ai nerazzurri che sia più facile con il Barcellona. Borja Valero? Non è stata una buona scelta. Ma Spalletti ha sempre costruito una squadra propositiva, ma stasera non ha avuto coraggio. Se difendi basso in Europa, il rischio è che il gol prima o poi lo prendi".