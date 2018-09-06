RMC SPORT - Beneforti: "Germania-Francia, altro livello. Italia, poco talento"

Il noto giornalista Claudio Beneforti, a RMC Sport Live Show, si è espresso così su diversi temi di giornata.

Sulla Nazionale

"Che Germania e Francia siano ad un altro livello rispetto all’Italia è sicuro. La Francia ha forza fisica devastante e talento. Ha qualche sprazzo di talento in Insigne, Balotelli e Bernardeschi l’Italia, un po’ di fisico, ma serve lavorare. Mancini ha il dovere di costruire la squadra fino in fondo, perché è una squadra che non è al livello delle grandissime. E non so se riuscirà mai ad esserlo con questi giocatori".

Sulla convocazione di Zaniolo

"E’ un invito a tutti i giovani di lavorare e mettersi in evidenza. Insomma uno sprone ai giocatori. Un messaggio ai tecnici? Chi deve salvare la panchina o chi deve prendere punti non sta a vedere questi messaggi".