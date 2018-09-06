  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
RMC SPORT - Beneforti: "Germania-Francia, altro livello. Italia, poco talento"

06.09.2018 22:13 di RMCSport Redazione  Twitter:    articolo letto 1969 volte

Il noto giornalista Claudio Beneforti, a RMC Sport Live Show, si è espresso così su diversi temi di giornata.

Sulla Nazionale
"Che Germania e Francia siano ad un altro livello rispetto all’Italia è sicuro. La Francia ha forza fisica devastante e talento. Ha qualche sprazzo di talento in Insigne, Balotelli e Bernardeschi l’Italia, un po’ di fisico, ma serve lavorare. Mancini ha il dovere di costruire la squadra fino in fondo, perché è una squadra che non è al livello delle grandissime. E non so se riuscirà mai ad esserlo con questi giocatori".

Sulla convocazione di Zaniolo
"E’ un invito a tutti i giovani di lavorare e mettersi in evidenza. Insomma uno sprone ai giocatori. Un messaggio ai tecnici? Chi deve salvare la panchina o chi deve prendere punti non sta a vedere questi messaggi".
