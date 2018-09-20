RMC SPORT - Borini: "Per noi c'era tutto da perdere. Bravi a vincere"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Fabio Borini dopo la vittoria sul Dudelange ha parlato in zona mista della prestazione del Milan: "Il calcio moderno non c'è mai troppa differenza tra le squadre perché loro sapevano che era l'occasione di una vita e hanno dato tutto, siamo stati bravi a vincere. C'è tutto da perdere e siamo stati bravi a portare a casa tre punti comunque importanti. La rosa è ampia e pronta per fare tre competizioni, oggi lo abbiamo dimostrato. Atalanta? Ha dimostrato di essere sempre un avversario ostico che gioca ad alta intensità".