RMC SPORT - Mauri: "Contava vincere, il resto interessa poco"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

José Mauri ha parlato in zona mista dopo la vittoria del Milan in Europa League:" Non abbiamo sottovalutato la partita ma non ci aspettavamo un approccio così da parte loro poi abbiamo preso le misure e trovato sia il gol che tanti contropiedi. Per tutti i 90 minuti ci siamo sacrificati. Abbiamo cambiato tanto con giocatori che in campo non si conoscevano ma c'è stato tanto impegno da parte di tutti. Conta vincere il resto conta poco".