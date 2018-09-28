RMC SPORT - Nela: "Milan, il prossimo anno Conte in panchina"

A RMC Sport, Sebino Nela, ex della Roma, parla durante la trasmissione 'Maracanà' dei maggiori temi di attualità del campionato.

Sul big match Juventus-Napoli

"Ovvio che i bianconeri sono i favoriti, ma non si può dire ora se è la Juventus la facorita per lo scudetto, così come il Napoli. Difficile dire se è l'anti-Juve, perché dietro c'è anche l'Inter di Spalletti. Allegri? Devo fargli i complimenti perché gestire un gruppo del genere non è facile".

Sul Milan

"Gattuso? Di sicuro c'è che il prossimo anno il tecnico sarà un'altro e tutto porta ad Antonio Conte".