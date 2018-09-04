RMC SPORT - Pochesci: "Nazionale e giovani, ora servono nuove regole"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

"Non è una questione di coraggio, se un giovane è forte un allenatore lo fa giocare sempre. Il problema in Italia è dirigenziale, non abbiamo i grandi dirigenti del passato. Servono nuove regole". Va giù duro mister Sandro Pochesci, intervenuto durante 'Maracanà', parlando di Nazionale e dell'allarme lanciato dal ct Roberto Mancini. "Gli italiani non sono più scarsi degli altri. Il problema è che i nostri dirigenti non possono giudicare, non c'è programmazione: il sistema calcio in Italia è malato", l'accusa del tecnico.

Parlando poi del Milan, Pochesci invece dice: "Caldara ancora in panchina? Sono scelte dell'allenatore, magari Musacchio in una difesa a 4 dà più garanzie a Gattuso. Bisogna dare l'opportunità ai nostri giovani per mettersi in mostra. Cutrone è l'esempio più lampante: nelle tournèe estive i ragazzi italiani sono sempre i migliori".