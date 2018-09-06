RMC SPORT - Rovera: "Francia meglio della Germania, ma Areola decisivo"

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Simone Rovera, giornalista, è tornato su Germania-Francia nella serata dei Rmc Sport durante il Live Show. Ecco le sue parole.

Sulla partita

"Quando Mbappè e la Francia accelera, fa malissimo. La Francia gioca il contropiede migliore al momento. Nonostante lo 0-0, la Francia, quando aveva la palla, giocava meglio e poteva far male. Ovvio non sono in forma come nel Mondiale, con Areola che ha salvato nel finale il risultato. Areola? Situazione strana la sua, visto che non è titolare al PSG. Come Perin alla Juventus ma convocato in Nazionale".

Sulla Francia

"Pochi cambi, vedi Lloris, che era infortunato. Perché Deschamps dovrebbe cambiare? E’ una squadra campione del mondo e con giovani di talento. La Nations League non è obiettivo prioritario ma vuole vincere, se non altro per il prestigio. Potrebbe fare due nazionali e arrivare tra le prime quattro del prossimo Europeo".

Su Dembelè e Fekir

"Dembelè rimarrà l’uomo del quarto d’ora finale, Fekir difficilmente si ritaglierà uno spazio in Nazionale. Se Giroud parte come giocatore imprescindibile, per gli altri lo spazio rimane davvero poco".