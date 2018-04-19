VERSIONE MOBILE
RMC SPORT - Tommasi: "Sensibilizziamo calcio contro violenza sulle donne"

19.04.2018 17:04 di Ivan Cardia  Twitter:    articolo letto 357 volte
Fonte: Dal nostro inviato Antonio Vitiello
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Raggiunto da RMC SPORT in Lega Calcio, Damiano Tommasi ha parlato in merito alla sensibilizzazione sul tema della campagna contro la violenza sulle donne: "È facile parlare dalla scrivania, si parla di temi molto più importanti del calcio. L'importante è sensibilizzare soprattutto chi segue il calcio e gli attori maschili al tema importante e grave, ovvero il disagio che stiamo vivendo con la violenza sulle donne".

Sulla sensibilizzazione: "Ognuno aderisce a modo suo, ci sono tante iniziative nel mondo del calcio. E' un ambiente che tende ad etichettare e dare una corazza a questi ragazzi, facendo sì che la cosa più importante sia la partita e gli altri temi passino in secondo piano".

Sull'aderire: "Gli attori non sono i presidenti ma quelli che scendono in campo. Devono essere un buon veicolo mediatico che possono essere cassa di risonanza. Sicuramente aderiranno tutti a questa iniziativa visto il tema".
