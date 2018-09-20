Roma, buone notizie da Trigoria: Pastore è tornato in gruppo

Fonte: Vocegiallorossa.it

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Dopo la sconfitta contro il Real Madrid, la Roma ha ripreso ad allenarsi sul campo del Fulvio Bernardini di Trigoria. Lavoro di scarico per chi ha giocato, mentre gli altri si sono divisi tra palestra e campo. Torna in gruppo Javier Pastore, fermo da una decina di giorni, per un fastidio al polpaccio