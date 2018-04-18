Roma, nella Capitale è caccia al biglietto per la gara col Liverpool

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

A Roma sponda giallorossa è ufficialmente partita la vendita libera dei biglietti per la sfida del 2 maggio contro il Liverpool. Una vera e propria corsa al biglietto per i tifosi della Roma dopo che nella fase di prelazione erano stati staccati 23mila tagliandi. Alle 10, orario di apertura dei botteghini, erano disponibili 35mila biglietti ma le code, tanto online quanto alle biglietterie, erano davvero importanti. La curva sud come prevedibile è andata esaurita nei primi minuti, mentre negli altri settori dell'Olimpico c'è ancora qualche posto disponibile per i fortunati che riusciranno ad acquistare il ticket.