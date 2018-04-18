VERSIONE MOBILE
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
Altre Notizie

Roma, nella Capitale è caccia al biglietto per la gara col Liverpool

18.04.2018 12:19 di Simone Bernabei  Twitter:    articolo letto 2100 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

A Roma sponda giallorossa è ufficialmente partita la vendita libera dei biglietti per la sfida del 2 maggio contro il Liverpool. Una vera e propria corsa al biglietto per i tifosi della Roma dopo che nella fase di prelazione erano stati staccati 23mila tagliandi. Alle 10, orario di apertura dei botteghini, erano disponibili 35mila biglietti ma le code, tanto online quanto alle biglietterie, erano davvero importanti. La curva sud come prevedibile è andata esaurita nei primi minuti, mentre negli altri settori dell'Olimpico c'è ancora qualche posto disponibile per i fortunati che riusciranno ad acquistare il ticket.
EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

I dolori del giovane Andrea Agnelli: se gli obiettivi futuri della Juventus valgono davvero questo danno d'immagine, per il club stesso, e per Gigi Buffon. Gravissima l'accusa di malafede a Collina

Primo piano

LIVE TMW - La 33esima di A: Immobile migliora. Dubbio Barzagli-Rugani

LIVE TMW - La 33esima di A: Immobile migliora. Dubbio Barzagli-Rugani 14.22 - Roma-Genoa: Si affiderà sia a Cengiz Under che a Stephan El Shaarawy il tecnico della Roma, Eusebio Di Francesco, che rinuncerà dunque a Schick dopo averlo sempre schierato nelle ultime settimane. 13.41 - Crotone-Juventus: Resta ancora da sciogliere un dubbio in casa Juventus...
