Roma, rinforzo social: ecco Botistuta

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Colpo social per la Roma, che ha annunciato l'arrivo di Botistuta. Si tratta, si legge sul sito ufficiale dei giallorossi, del nuovo chat box messenger della Roma, creato in collaborazione con i britannici di We Build Bots per consentire ai tifosi di interagire col club via social. Proprio i tifosi, con un sondaggio via internet, hanno scelto il nome.