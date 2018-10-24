Roma, seduta di scarico per chi ha giocato in Champions. Infortunati a parte

Fonte: vocegiallorossa.it

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Dopo la bella vittoria in Champions League contro il CSKA Mosca, la Roma è tornata ad allenarsi per preparare il big match del San Paolo contro il Napoli. Lavoro di scarico per chi ha giocato ieri, mentre gli altri giocatori hanno iniziato la sessione in palestra per un potenziamento muscolare. Successivamente, tale gruppo è sceso in campo per un lavoro tecnico-tattico con una serie di partitelle a tema. Individuale per gli infortunati Pastore, Perotti, Kluivert e Karsdorp.