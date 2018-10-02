Roma sfida il Plzan, Il Romanista: "Conquista la Viktoria"

© foto di il romanista 09

La Roma scende in campo stasera contro il Viktoria Plzen in Champions League, per continuare a vincere dopo le gare contro Frosinone e Lazio ma anche per dimenticare il ko contro il Real Madrid al Santiago Bernabeu. Il Romanista in edicola spinge la formazione di mister Di Francesco, titolando: "Conquista la Viktoria".