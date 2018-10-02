Roma, stasera il Viktoria. Leggo: "Dzeko cerca il gol del riscatto"

L'edizione romana del freepress Leggo riserva spazio alla Roma nel taglio alto della prima pagina. I giallorossi scendono in campo stasera contro il Viktoria Plzen all'Olimpico, per dimenticare la sconfitta maturata al Santiago Bernabeu contro il Real Madrid. "Dzeko cerca il gol del riscatto", il titolo del giornale in merito al centravanti bosniaco.