Sampdoria, Giampaolo: "Successo da squadra seria"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

A Sky Sport, dopo la gara vinta contro l'Atalanta, parla l'allenatore della Sampdoria, Marco Giampaolo. Queste le sue parole: "Una vittoria incredibile, molto pesante. Un successo ottenuto con tante assenze. I miei giocatori hanno fatto una grande annata, meritano rispetto, abbiamo solo sbagliato nelle gare con Crotone e Inter. Abbiamo vinto con Capezzi e Andersen, senza Quagliarella, con due attaccanti contati. Ce la giocheremo fino alla fine, non dobbiamo mai mollare. Andersen? Si allena in silenzio da otto mesi, è cresciuto in modo esponenziale. Non l'ho fatto esordire all'ultima di campionato, ma in una partita pesante. Siamo una squadra seria che ha dato una risposta importante. Abbiamo giocato senza paura fino alla fine. Derby? Si tratta di una partita molto sentita, anche il Genoa ha vinto, ce la giocheremo".