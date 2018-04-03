Sampdoria, Giampaolo: "Successo da squadra seria"

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
Il Real Madrid dilaga in casa della Juventus. Combinazione micidiale fra Marcelo e Cristiano Ronaldo: uno-due col portoghese che dà un gran filtrante al brasiliano. E poi basta un tocco morbido per battere Buffon e andare sul 3-0.
