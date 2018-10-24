Sampdoria, lavoro a gruppi in ottica Milan: Regini prosegue nel recupero

Fonte: sampdoria.it

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Lavoro a gruppi a Bogliasco in ottica Milan. Dopo la riunione video, che ha visto coinvolta tutta la squadra, Marco Giampaolo e il suo staff hanno diviso in due i calciatori in base al minutaggio raccolto nelle ultime partite. Lavoro di recupero in piscina, palestra e atletico per chi ha giocato di più; seduta completa sul campo per tutti gli altri (compreso Gabriele Rolando), rinforzati da ben dieci Primavera. Programma di recupero agonistico per Vasco Regini. Domani, giovedì, mattutino, sempre a gruppi.