Sampdoria, Zapata: "Successo molto importante"

03.04.2018 21:18 di Andrea Carlino
A Sky Sport, dopo la gara contro l'Atalanta, parla l'attaccante della Sampdoria, Duvan Zapata, match winner del match giocato a Bergamo: "Ho segnato un bel gol, dovevo sfruttare l'occasione e ce l'ho fatta. Molto importante questo successo, possiamo continuare così e arrivare più in alto possibile. Ora proveremo a vincere il derby. Pronto a lottare? Sì, lo faccio in tutte le gare. Abbiamo bisogno di tutti, ora riposare bene e dare tutto nel derby"
EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: quel che accade dopo il Real. Inter: la questione cinese e il rinnovo di Icardi. Milan: Gattuso arrabbiato è la garanzia del Diavolo. Napoli: il triste saliscendi dal carro-Sarri. Fiorentina: a Udine, un mese dopo

Juve: quel che accade dopo il Real. Inter: la questione cinese e il rinnovo di Icardi. Milan: Gattuso arrabbiato è la garanzia del Diavolo. Napoli: il triste saliscendi dal carro-Sarri. Fiorentina: a Udine, un mese dopo

Juventus, adesso è un'imbarcata: il Real dilaga, 3-0 di Marcelo

Juventus, adesso è un'imbarcata: il Real dilaga, 3-0 di Marcelo Il Real Madrid dilaga in casa della Juventus. Combinazione micidiale fra Marcelo e Cristiano Ronaldo: uno-due col portoghese che dà un gran filtrante al brasiliano. E poi basta un tocco morbido per battere Buffon e andare sul 3-0.
